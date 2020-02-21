Applications should be sent to: b6poborderm@ecowas.int JD_Pt_Programme Officer, Border Management ROLE OVERVIEW The Programme Officer, Border Management is under the supervision of the PPO Border Management and Migration whom s/he assists in the development of strategies and programs related to the Border Management. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist in the Â implementation of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, the Right of Residence and Establishment through dialogue with Member States; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist in theÂ harmonizing the procedures for ECOWAS Travel Documents; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Simplifying immigration formalities for ECOWAS nationals by ensuring acceptance of the use of accepted travel documents; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist in information dissemination on the Protocol relating to Free Movement of Persons, the Right of Residence and Establishment; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assist in developing policies and procedures for the elimination of harassments on the highways and at the borders. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Bachelorâ€™s degree in the Social Sciences, Business Administration, International Relations, International Diplomacy, Public Administration, Sociology, History, Law or Political Science from a recognized University. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â 5 yearsâ€™ work experience in the area of regional integration competitive trade, acquisition planning, supply chain management, procurement, infrastructure and natural resources management, programme development and management; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Demonstrated knowledge of West-African regional cross-border cooperation, West African migrations and migration policies protocol on free movement, the Right of Residence and Establishment and boundary delineation and demarcation. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Conceptual, analytical and evaluative knowledge and competence to conduct independent research and analysis, including familiarity with the use of various research sources, including electronic sources on the internet, intranet and other databases; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant to particular sector and functional area, such as the automated system for customs data base; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Demonstrate experience in immigration duties will be an added advantage. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. Â ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to persuade/influence others to consider a certain point of view, adopt a new idea or implement new methods and practices; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to lead a team of trainees/junior staff and instill a spirit of teamwork to engage employees and achieve a well-defined set of activities; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to resolve challenges that occur with minimal direction and/or to recommend and explain solutions or alternatives for approval; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to utilize theÂ Code of Ethics to manage self, others, information and resources; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to mentor others and create feedback loops with supervisors, colleagues and the subordinates to build strong working relationships and improve performance. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â contribute to maintaining organizational unitâ€™s performance goals and standards. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â interpersonal skills with ability to keep a client informed of progress or setbacks in projects of relevance to timeline, quality and quantity; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to proactively interact with clients and build strong trusting relationships based on mutual respect and regular discussions; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to establish and sustain professional credibility with clients/stakeholders in a manner that anticipates their need, mitigates issues and that carefully balances professional obligations with the need to be sensitive and responsive to their needs; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to counsel, advise, consult and guide others on matters pertaining to assigned client service responsibilities and establishedÂ client service standards; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrate respect for cultural differences, fairness and ability to relate well with people from varied backgrounds, nationality, gender, ethnicity, race and religion; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, with sensitivity to group differences; ability to challenge bias and to practice tolerance and empathy; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to listen actively, consider peopleâ€™s concerns and applyÂ judgement, tact and diplomacy; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to work in a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to encourage, empower, and advocate for people in an unbias and transparent manner. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS Institutions, sectors, programmes and policies; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS internal operational requirements of programs, projects, services and systems required to achieve work assignments and meet performance goals; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of rules and procedures of ECOWAS associated assigned responsibilities and ability to explain these clearly to others; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS culture, structures and performance issues and priorities impacting assigned responsibilities; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to study data/information from a variety of sources, identify anomalies, trends and issues, present findings, and makeÂ recommendations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to break down problems or processes into key parts to identify and solve gaps in service, quality assurance, compliance and performance targets; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of and ability to apply techniques to generate creative ideas and new approaches to meeting goals; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to use evidence and research to informÂ policies and programs and identify relevant and appropriate sources of information, including stakeholders, regional institutions and/or internal committees. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrate operational computer proficiencyÂ using appropriate tools; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to make sound use of graphics and tables to effectively present numerical data to write semi-complex technical reports/proposals and edit/check templates, letters, etc. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both writing and verbal means, ; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â exhibit interpersonal skills, make presentations, express opinions and debate ideas with others in a constructive manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to develop,Â implement an individual action plan for achieving specific workÂ goals; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â identify ,organize and monitor tasks throughout to facilitate execution; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to contribute and/or lead on projects as per accepted project management standards and techniques, to co-ordinate contributions by othersÂ to set and meet deadlines; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to organize work, set priorities, and work within timelines, giving attention to details, stakeholders, indicators and risks; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to identify, collect and assess indicators to monitor performance and to take proactive remedial action as required.