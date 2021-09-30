Twitter Facebook Youtube
President Brou Accredits New Ambassadors to ECOWAS

Abuja, Nigeria, September 30, 2021. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou received the letters of credence of four new Ambassadors today 30th September Â 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The newly accredited envoys to ECOWAS are H.E. Hidayet Bayraktar, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. John Donnelley, High Commissioner of Australia Â to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Yanko Yordanov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and H.E. Yann Bonzon, Head of Delegation of the ICRC to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Brou discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys after accrediting them to ECOWAS. He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of cooperation with their countries.

Mr. Yann BONZON Head Del. of the ICRC

H.E. Mr. Yanko YORDANOV Amb. of Rep. of Bulgaria

H.E. Hidayet BAYRAKTAR Amb. of Rep. of Turkey

H.E John DONNELLY High Commissioner of Australia

