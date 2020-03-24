PO Railway Development

Under the supervision of the PPO Roads and Railway, the PO in-charge of Railway Development will provide technical expertise in the area of railway transportation as relates to policy, strategy, services, operation and infrastructure development. The PO will also advice the Department on specific technical areas for the design and implementation of key programs, projects and interventions to support the improvement of the railway sector in the region, in line with the objectives of ECOWAS

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge and experience in policy development process, Programme design and execution.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â experience in monitoring and evaluation of infrastructure related projects or programmes;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Practical technical knowledge and understanding of rail transport operations and management, rail logistics chains and infrastructure development in line with best practices

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â 5 yearsâ€™ experience in railway project implementation and development in a developing country, withÂ extensive experience in the preparation and execution ofÂ infrastructure projects;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Bachelor’s Â degree in Railway Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and, Mechanical Engineering, Transport Engineering, Planning, Economics Logistics, or other related discipline from a recognized university;