PO Railway Development
|PO Railway Development
|ECOWAS Commission
|P3/P4
|UA49,106.81,USD77,480.72/UA56,591.37,USD89,289.87
|Permanent
|Infrastructure
|Transport
|Roads & Railways
|PPO Roads & Railways
|Rail Transport Officer
|ABUJA,NIGERIA
|Applications should be sent to : b9porailwaydev@ecowas.int
ROLE OVERVIEW
Under the supervision of the PPO Roads and Railway, the PO in-charge of Railway Development will provide technical expertise in the area of railway transportation as relates to policy, strategy, services, operation and infrastructure development. The PO will also advice the Department on specific technical areas for the design and implementation of key programs, projects and interventions to support the improvement of the railway sector in the region, in line with the objectives of ECOWAS
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Bachelor’s Â degree in Railway Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and, Mechanical Engineering, Transport Engineering, Planning, Economics Logistics, or other related discipline from a recognized university;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â 5 yearsâ€™ experience in railway project implementation and development in a developing country, withÂ extensive experience in the preparation and execution ofÂ infrastructure projects;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Practical technical knowledge and understanding of rail transport operations and management, rail logistics chains and infrastructure development in line with best practices
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â experience in monitoring and evaluation of infrastructure related projects or programmes;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge and experience in policy development process, Programme design and execution.
AGE LIMIT
Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.
ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to persuade/influence others to consider a certain point of view, adopt a new idea or implement new methods and practices;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to lead a team of trainees/junior staff and instill a spirit of teamwork to engage employees and achieve a well-defined set of activities;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to utilize theÂ Code of Ethics to manage self, others, information and resources;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to mentor others and create feedback loops with supervisors, colleagues and the subordinates to build strong working relationships and improve performance.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â interpersonal skills with ability to keep a client informed of progress or setbacks in projects of relevance to timeline, quality and quantity;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to proactively interact with clients and build strong trusting relationships based on mutual respect and regular discussions;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to establish and sustain professional credibility with clients/stakeholders in a manner that anticipates their need, mitigates issues and that carefully balances professional obligations with the need to be sensitive and responsive to their needs;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to counsel, advise, consult and guide others on matters pertaining to assigned client service responsibilities and establishedÂ client service standards;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrate respect for cultural differences, fairness and ability to relate well with people from varied backgrounds, nationality, gender, ethnicity, race and religion;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, with sensitivity to group differences; ability to challenge bias and to practice tolerance and empathy;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to listen actively, consider peopleâ€™s concerns and applyÂ judgement, tact and diplomacy;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS institutions, sectors, programmes and policies;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS internal operational requirements of programs, projects, services and systems required to achieve work assignments and meet performance goals;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS culture, structures and performance issues and priorities impacting assigned responsibilities;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to study data/information from a variety of sources, identify anomalies, trends and issues, present findings, and makeÂ recommendations;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to break down problems or processes into key parts to identify and solve gaps in service, quality assurance, compliance and performance targets;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of and ability to apply techniques to generate creative ideas and new approaches to meeting goals;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to use evidence and research to inform policies and programs and identify relevant and appropriate sources of information, including stakeholders, regional institutions and/or internal committees.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Demonstrate operational computer proficiencyÂ using appropriate tools;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to make sound use of graphics and tables to effectively present numerical data to write semi-complex technical reports/proposals and edit/check templates, letters, etc.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both writing and verbal means, ;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Exhibit interpersonal skills, make presentations, express opinions and debate ideas with others in a constructive manner;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to develop,Â implement an individual action plan for achieving specific workÂ goals;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Identify ,organize and monitor tasks throughout to facilitate execution;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to contribute and/or lead on projects as per accepted project management standards and techniques, to co-ordinate contributions by othersÂ to set and meet deadlines;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to organize work, set priorities, and work within timelines, giving attention to details, stakeholders, indicators and risks;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Ability to identify, collect and assess indicators to monitor performance and to take proactive remedial action as required.