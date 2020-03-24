Under the supervision of the Director for Transport, the PPO Air Transport will provide technical expertise in the area of Air Transportation as relates to policy, strategy, services, operation and infrastructure development. The PO will also advice the Department on specific technical areas for the design and implementation of key programs, projects and interventions to support the improvement of the air transport sector in the region, in line with the objectives of ECOWAS.

· experience in monitoring and evaluation of air transport related projects or programmes;

· practical technical knowledge and understanding of key air transport guiding protocols like the ICAO SARPs, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative on single market for air transport in Africa, Yamoussoukro Decision as well as air transport infrastructure development in line with best practices

· experience in dealing with civil aviation activities in the ECOWAS/Africa Region.

· experience at the international level or dealing with aviation matters crossing national boundaries, including high-level negotiation with government authorities.

· 10 years’ experience in aviation safety, air navigation, air transport or related area or a regional / international organization involved in the development of air transport standards, services, programmes or policies

· Master’s Degree or academic equivalent in an aviation-related field, including scientific or technical discipline, management, administration, economics, engineering, law or a related area.