Home > Uncategorized > PPO Air Transport.....


Events
News
PPO Air Transport
PPO Air Transport
INSTITUTION ECOWAS Commission
GRADE P5
ANNUAL SALARY UA66, 123.98, USD104, 330.42
STATUS Permanent
AGENCY
DEPARTMENT Infrastructure
DIRECTORATE Transport
DIVISION Air Transport
LINE SUPERVISOR Director Transport
SUPERVISING ·     Programme Officer, Economic  Regulation and Policy

·     Programme Officer, Aviation safety and Security
DUTY STATION ABUJA,NIGERIA
Applications should be sent to :  b9ppoairtrans@ecowas.int

 ROLE OVERVIEW

Under the supervision of the Director for Transport, the PPO Air Transport will provide technical expertise in the area of Air Transportation as relates to policy, strategy, services, operation and infrastructure development. The PO will also advice the Department on specific technical areas for the design and implementation of key programs, projects and interventions to support the improvement of the air transport sector in the region, in line with the objectives of ECOWAS.
 

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Promote ECOWAS’s air transport views and interests and ensure the successful implementation of the Organization’s mandate and objectives within the Region
  • Promote the development of an affordable, reliable, well connected and efficient Regional air transportation services within the West African Region and beyond.
  • Actively lead regional initiatives and promote regional technical cooperation and assistance projects aimed at supporting a safe, efficient, secure, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible civil aviation system within the ECOWAS region
  • Act as secretary to regional group meetings and coordinate regional programmes dealing with aviation safety (BAGASOO and UEMOA COSCAP/RSOO), air navigation capacity and efficiency, aviation security and facilitation, environmental protection, and other air transport related initiatives; participate in high-level meetings dealing with civil aviation
  • Support the implementation of the ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP), Global Air Navigation Plan (GANP), Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP), and the “No Country Left Behind” initiative and Cooperative Arrangement for the Prevention of Spread of Communicable Disease through Air Travel (CAPSCA) within the ECOWAS Region.
  • Provide strategic advice and assistance to high level authorities in Member States in the implementation of ICAO global aviation safety, security and facilitation, and air navigation capacity and efficiency plans, giving high priority to those States with Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs), Significant Security Concerns (SSeCs) and deficiencies on the implementation.
  • Cooperate and coordinate with other partners providing technical assistance in the Region.
  • Support States in the implementation of ICAO SARPs; coordinate required assistance for States, including related training activities.
  • Advice on the preparation and implementation of regional and continental air transport Policies, Laws & Regulations for the ECOWAS Community in accordance with the ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).
  • Initiate action and follow-up the implementation of policy decisions / directives of ECOWAS Authority on air transport matters such as establishment of autonomous civil aviation administrations/authorities, coordination with national civil aviation authorities especially within the Air Transport Committee meetings, and, the common representation of the ECOWAS Member States to the ICAO Council (Part 3);
  • Coordinate and monitor the execution of regional air transport programmes (PASTA-CO) and projects including studies, and  work closely with consultants;
  • Develop policies, programs and strategies to ensure the standardization of the air services, Air Transport (Aircraft Airlines, Airports, Handling services, Safety and Security, aviation charges & fees, aviation training centers,  Feasibility Studies, etc.) and the implementation of air transport integration based projects such as regional aircraft maintenance facility, regional airline company, development of airport infrastructure, equipment and facilities;
  • Coordinate/Cooperate with the International Civil Aviation organization (ICAO), the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the World Food Program (WFP) as well as with other Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and integration organizations such as West African and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and Banjul Accord Group (BAG) Secretariat;
  • Perform managerial responsibilities for scheduling and resourcing project teams, preparing sector budgets, and the corresponding staff development measures to ensure implementation.
  • Provide business support functions including financial management of projects, assistance with the procurement of goods and services, preparation of bids and submissions, and the development and mentoring of other staff.
  • Contribute to fund mobilization with donors, partners for sustainable development of air transport sector
  • Prepare annual work plans and budgets for air transport activities in line with the Commission’s strategic framework.
  • Perform other related duties as may be assigned by the Director of Transport, the Commissioner in-charge of – Transport or the management of ECOWAS Commission.
 

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

·       Master’s Degree or academic equivalent in an aviation-related field, including scientific or technical discipline, management, administration, economics, engineering, law or a related area.

·       10 years’ experience in aviation safety, air navigation, air transport or related area or a regional / international organization involved in the development of air transport standards, services, programmes or policies

·       Technical experience in a public, private or international civil aviation organization.

·       experience at the international level or dealing with aviation matters crossing national boundaries, including high-level negotiation with government authorities.

·       experience in dealing with civil aviation activities in the ECOWAS/Africa Region.

·       demonstrated leadership ability, initiative and judgment.

  • demonstrated knowledge of policy development process, project preparation, procurement, technical studies, design of national, international, regional, continental air transport policy

·       practical technical knowledge and understanding of key air transport guiding protocols like the ICAO SARPs, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative on single market for air transport in Africa, Yamoussoukro Decision as well as air transport infrastructure development in line with best practices

·       experience in monitoring and evaluation of air transport related projects or programmes;
 

AGE LIMIT

Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.

 

ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES

•     ability to lead in assigned programmes and projects by providing the necessary managerial and operational expertise required for the fulfillment of the organization’s mandate;

•     ability to lead by example and organize teamwork to encourage cooperation to achieve targeted results, champion and build momentum for change and to bring about employee engagement; develops and implements internal controls for pilot program to manage potential barriers to implementation;

•     ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner;

•     excellent self-management skills, demonstrating ethics and integrity, confidentiality and displaying due regards for internal controls of rules, delegations and transparency;

•     ability to bring together complementary skills/expertise, assess individual contributions and recognize/address accomplishments and shortcomings in a manner that brings continued success to the organization;

•     knowledge of program management at the level usually acquired from a certification in program management.

•     ability to research benchmarks and trends to bring about the best recommendations for the development and improvement of programs/projects that will best serve the community/organization;

•     well-developed networking and interpersonal skills to seek feedback, information and data from a network of professionals from multiple countries/sectors/organizations and to identify and prioritize the most critical community requirements;

•     ability to manage and co-ordinate client management initiatives and make recommendations;

•     ability to develop and implement best practices in client services;

•     ability to develop and implement stakeholder management plans, programs and initiatives to obtain buy-in on new initiatives, to better understand dissenting views, to obtain resources and to increase perceptions of success.

•     ability to be diplomatic, tactful and respect of other people from varied backgrounds, understanding diverse cultural views especially within West Africa with the ability to convert diversity into opportunities to improve program/operational outcomes;

•     ability to create a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths bringing together innovative practices;

•     ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias and  differences;

•     ability and responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;

•     ability to serve the interest of culturally diverse multinational teams/organizations/communities and persons with disability without prejudice and bias.

•     understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, associated dynamics and expectations as required to collaborate, participate, contribute and lead effectively;

•     knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social situation and trends in member states, as pertains to own scope of work;

•     knowledge of ECOWAS best practices, program management approaches and research techniques to lead and/or contribute to the development or assessment of programs, projects or initiatives;

•     knowledge of the  ECOWAS rules and procedures  in order to appropriately interpret and apply directive text, provide technical advice, coach others and assess performance.

·       ability to analyze a situation by using indicators to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and chances for success, in making  decisions;

•     ability to pull together information from different sources to identify the cause of problems, consequences of alternative causes of action, potential obstacles and ways to avoid the problem in the future;

•     ability to break down very complex situations/information into simple terms  to explain recommendations and conclusions aimed at solving problems or improving operations/programs/projects;

•     ability to develop new insights into situations, apply innovative solutions to problems and to design new methods of addressing issues or disconnects where established methods and procedures are inapplicable or no longer effective.

·       ability to communicate with impact, clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner conveying credibility & confidence when making presentations, setting expectations and explaining complex issues;

·       ability to listen intently and correctly interpret messages from others and respond appropriately;

·       accomplished technical writing and editing skills;

·       exhibit active listening skills to encourage stronger communication amongst  team members, to show care and make them feel valued and to  drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies;

·       ability to give constructive feedback, provide recognition, address shortcomings and motivate direct reports to work at peak performance;

·       proficiency in  information communication technologies(ICT);

·       Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.

·       organizational and project/program management skills with significant experience identifying timelines, targets, costs and resources necessary to deliver on operational/program/project outputs in line with result based management approach;

·       ability to set effective goals and targets for self, others, and the work unit and adjusting work or project priorities in response to changing circumstances;

·       ability to use participatory approach in project planning and identify gaps affecting the achievement of program/project expectations and to design and implement intervention plans required to build the desired task;

·       ability to implement rigorous monitoring and evaluation practices and to set in place regular reporting schedules relevant to key outputs;

 

 

 

