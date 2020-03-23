MESSAGE BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

In recent months, the world has been faced with the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The virus has already infected hundreds of thousands of people and killed tens of thousands across the world.

Member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have not been spared by this pandemic. They have been confronted in recent weeks with first confirmed cases of contamination by the virus.

Despite the numerous efforts by Member States to contain the spread of the disease, there are unfortunately, to date, more than a hundred cases across our region and 3 deaths in Burkina Faso.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission offers his heartfelt condolences to Burkina Faso and wishes a speedy recovery to the people affected by the virus.

The ECOWAS Commission is fully committed to supporting Member States in their efforts to curb this pandemic. Measures have already been taken in this direction and will continue to be implemented.

The Commission President calls on the population to comply with the directives issued by health authorities and observe basic hygiene instructions.

Together and in solidarity, we shall defeat COVID-19.

Thank you.

Abuja, 23 March 2020