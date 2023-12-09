Ninety-first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Council of ministers ends ahead of the Summit of Heads of State in Abuja

09 Dec, 2023

The ninety-first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers concluded today, December 8, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria. This session precedes the 64th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

During his closing remarks His Excellency Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, OON, the Chairman of Council and the Minister of foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, underscored the pivotal role of democracy in fostering development in West Africa, drawing on Nigeria’s historical transition from military to democratic governance, he highlighted the transformative power of democratic principles in driving progress and prosperity within nations.

Ambassador Tuggar emphasized the progress achieved in the common market and regional integration programmes. He highlighted advancements in the introduction of a single currency programme, further strengthening economic ties and fostering harmonization within the ECOWAS community.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss several important matters, such as the region’s initiatives to combat money laundering and the importance of upholding democratic governance. These discussions will greatly contribute to the advancement of the ECOWAS Community.