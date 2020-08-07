Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Nigeriaâ€™s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Pays Solidarity Visit to ECOWAS Commission on the Fire Incident at the Headquarters in Abuja.....


Events

Events
News

News
Nigeriaâ€™s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Pays Solidarity Visit to ECOWAS Commission on the Fire Incident at the Headquarters in Abuja

 

H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission receiving H.E. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Nigeria

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador Zubairu Dada today paid a solidarity visit to the Headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission on the fire incident that happened on Tuesday, 4 August 2020.
Welcoming the Minister to the Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, thanked the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its usual support and assured the Minister and his delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that all activities were going on with minimal disruption.

H.E. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Nigeria (l) and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission (r).

Ambassador Dada, in his statement, said that they were at the Commission on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to sympathise with the Management and Staff of ECOWAS Commission on the fire incident that happened at the Commission.
He assured the President of the Commission of the solidarity and willingness of Nigeria to support ECOWAS anytime.
The President of ECOWAS Commission took the Minister and other members of his delegation on a tour of the affected area to assess the level of damage.

H.E. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, led by H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President ECOWAS Commission assessing the level of damage
H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President ECOWAS Commission

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded. However, the fire incident affected the second floor of the building. Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service and other partner organizations, is conducting an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

l-r; H.E. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission and Vice President Finda Koroma
Cross section of Nigeria and ECOWAS delegation during the solidarity visit

———————————–END——————————————
For more information, please contact:
Directorate of Communication,
ECOWAS Commission
Phone: +234 8102507938
Email: soulate@ecowas.int
Twitter: @ecowas_cedeao
Facebook: Ecowas_cedeao
www.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

4th NOTICE TO ALL BIDDERS ON POSTPONEMENT OF SITE VISIT AND DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION
07 Sep 2020 - 09 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

IFB_ECOWAS Visibility and Publicity Materials - 2021
05 Aug 2020 - 16 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Epression of Interest - ECOWAS Website Review and Redesign_ Firm -2020
05 Aug 2020 - 26 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Supply And Delivery As Well As, Installation And Testing Where Applicable Of Office And Network Equipment For Ecowas Institutions Based In Abuja
24 Jul 2020 - 17 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of a Junior Environmental and Social Safeguards Specialist
22 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the SAP Supervising Support for Capacity building
14 Jul 2020 - 04 Aug 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Senior Social Safeguards Specialist
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Senior Project Assistant
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016