Nigeriaâ€™s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Pays Solidarity Visit to ECOWAS Commission on the Fire Incident at the Headquarters in Abuja

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador Zubairu Dada today paid a solidarity visit to the Headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission on the fire incident that happened on Tuesday, 4 August 2020.

Welcoming the Minister to the Commission, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, thanked the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its usual support and assured the Minister and his delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that all activities were going on with minimal disruption.

Ambassador Dada, in his statement, said that they were at the Commission on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to sympathise with the Management and Staff of ECOWAS Commission on the fire incident that happened at the Commission.

He assured the President of the Commission of the solidarity and willingness of Nigeria to support ECOWAS anytime.

The President of ECOWAS Commission took the Minister and other members of his delegation on a tour of the affected area to assess the level of damage.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded. However, the fire incident affected the second floor of the building. Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service and other partner organizations, is conducting an investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

