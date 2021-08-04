Twitter Facebook Youtube
Niger Honours President Brou at 61st Independence Anniversary Celebration
Zinder, Niger, August 3, 2021.The President of the Republic of Niger, H.E. Bazoum Mo-hamed has decorated H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commis-sion with the National of “Commandeur de l’Ordre National du Niger”. President Brou received this award today, August 3, 2021, in Zinder at the 61st Independence An-niversary Celebration of the Republic of Niger.

As part of the 61st Independence anniversary celebrations, President Brou participated in the Moringa Tree Planting Campaign to Fight Desertification and Improve the Local Economy. He planted “the ECOWAS Tree” in the presence of H.E. Bazoum Mohamed, the President of the Republic of Niger and other special guests at the event.

H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission also participated in the launch of the 138km Zinder – Tanout highway and the foundation laying of the 22 Megawatts Zinder Power Plant by the President of the Republic of Niger, H. E. Bazoum Mohamed.

The ECOWAS delegation to the Independence anniversary celebration included Mme Liliane Alapini, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger and Mr. Sediko Douka, Commissioner for Energy and Mines of the ECOWAS Commission.

