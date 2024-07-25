Mission to The Gambia to Monitor Infrastructure Component of the ECOWAS Fund for Regional Stabilization and Development (FRSD) – Gambia Pilot

25 Jul, 2024

The ECOWAS Commission has successfully concluded a monitoring mission to The Gambia as part of the Fund for Regional Stabilization and Development (FRSD) Pilot Program. The mission, which took place from 24th June to 29th June 2024, aimed to assess and monitor the progress of ongoing infratructural investments to ensure their timely handover to women and youth beneficiaries.

The delegation, comprising representatives from ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Representation Office, National Implementing Partners, as well as technical support team from KfW Development Bank, visited several project sites across various regions of The Gambia. These visits were essential for evaluating the effectiveness of initiatives focused socio-econo ic empowerment for women and youth in The Gambia.

During the mission, the delegation visited key sites such as the Taibatu Youth in Taibatu, Wuli West (Poultry House), Mansajang Youth Development in Basse (Poultry House), Nyakoi Medina Horticultural Garden in Nyakoi Medina, and Tesito Women’s Garden in Mansajang (Horticultural Garden). The delegation also assessed the new completed GTTI student dormitories in Julangel (40 beds) and Mansakonko (80 beds), the Center for Learning, Research and Self Improvement in Kiang Jattaba (Poultry House), and the Berekonku Youth Association in Pakalinding (Poultry House). Poultry Houses and Fish Ponds at Kundam Youth Garden. Additionally, the Brufut Fish Landing site was visited to ascertian the status of additional infrastructure being constructed to create opportunities for many more women involved in fish smoking. The mission findings on the overall status of infrastructre activities are as follows:

Agro-processing Training Centre: 98% completed, designed to train at least 200 youth yearly.

Student Dormitories: 97% completed, one with 40 beds and another with 80 beds.

Fish Ponds: 95% completed, with 7 ponds constructed.

Fish Smoking Houses: 90% completed, two new smoking houses at Brufut fish landing site with supporting infrastructure including changing rooms, washing and boiling rooms, selling area, water tower, a fencewall and boreholes.

Poultry Houses: 50% completed, with 34 houses being developed.

Horticultural Gardens with solar-powered irrigation: 50% completed, with 47 gardens being established for youth and women-led projects.

The mission concluded with a debriefing session, where all partners discussed the findings and committed to working together to explore opportunities for increased technical support for the beneficiaries. This is to ensure the continued success of the FRSD initiatives in The Gambia.