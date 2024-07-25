ECOWAS Field Monitoring and Evaluation of Humanitarian Response to Food Insecurity in Liberian Communities

25 Jul, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission’s Humanitarian Response Team began a comprehensive 4-day field monitoring and evaluation mission in Liberia on Monday, 22nd July, 2024. This mission aimed to assess the impact of the food and nutrition response initiatives by the ECOWAS Commission addressing food security in various communities. And Cash transfer to victims of flood. So far, the response has achieved 97% coverage, reaching 1,878 households.

In collaboration with the Liberian Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH), the National Red Cross, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), and the ECOWAS National office, represented, the ECOWAS team visited multiple communities. Where they engaged with beneficiaries and community leaders, who commended ECOWAS for its dedicated efforts and proving that ECOWAS has transformed from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of people. The community leaders expressed their gratitude and urged that the support be extended to additional communities.

The ECOWAS team also participated in distributing food and nutrition assistance to beneficiaries identified by the implementing partners. The fortified food kits, which included 20 packs of baby rice cereal, 20 packs of fortified plantain flour, a bowl, a baby cup, and a spoon, aimed to provide comprehensive nutritional support to help malnourished communities recover and build resilience., in accordance with the project’s slogan “Building Back Stronger”.

Inclusion was a key factor in selecting the beneficiaries, women, youth, men and persons living with disabilities, were all not left behind. The implementing partners also had a well-structured feedback mechanism ensured accountability and responsiveness to the affected communities was incorporated into the project.

The project successfully identified five health facilities in Zannah, Pleemu, Koon, Nyehn, and Zingbor communities and provided support to beneficiaries from 30 communities. This initiative was facilitated by 30 health workers who were locally recruited and six Area Awareness Teams. As the project enters its final phase, it has achieved its target of reaching 2,000 caregivers and 2,000 infants and young children.

ECOWAS remains committed to supporting the people of Liberia and ensuring the success of humanitarian efforts across the region.