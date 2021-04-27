International Conference on the West African Food Security Storage System: H.E. Mrs. Shirley BOTCHWEY, Ghana Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to chair the opening ceremony.

The official opening of the international conference on the West African food security storage system is scheduled for this Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at 12:00 UT under the chairmanship of H.E. Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor BOTCHWEY, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

It will be preceded by two speeches, namely, the welcome address by Mr. SÃ©kou SangarÃ©, ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources and some introductory remarks by the French Development Agency (AFD) in its capacity of lead Partner to the group of technical and financial partners of the regional agricultural Policy (ECOWAP).

The ceremony will be followed by an introductory session on food reserves in the Humanitarian-Development-Peace nexus and thematic session 1: West Africa’s vulnerability to food and nutrition insecurity.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the ECOWAS Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF) and those of the ECOWAS Commission and its Directorate for Agriculture and Rural Development.

To recall, the objective of the ECOWAS Commission, through this online conference, is to share with its partners and the other regions of the world, the experience of its regional food security storage system.

The conference will unfold over a period of 7 days in a discontinuous manner. Sessions start at 12:00 GMT and end at 16:30 GMT.

Zoom link for registration: https://bit.ly/3v9SUw0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Infoline: conferencestockage@araa.org

Web page: http://www.foodreserves.ecowas.int

TV Spot/Publicity:

Shortened links

Spot TV English: https://bit.ly/2QS8ehM

Spot TV French: https://bit.ly/3dKTg66

Spot TV Portuguese: https://bit.ly/3sOuEh9

————————–

For further information, kindly contact, or visit

Email: conferencestockage@araa.org, Web page: www.foodreserves.ecowas.int

Facebook: araaraaf, ecowas.agriculture, Twitter: ARAA_CEDEAO, Ecowas_agric

