H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, delivered a lecture at the 2024 annual ceremony of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN)

09 Oct, 2024

The Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) held its 2024 lecture on Tuesday, 08 October 2024, at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja. The theme of the lecture was “Consolidating Democracy and Integration in ECOWAS: the Journey So far.” The lecture, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, H.E Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar was delivered by H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission.

In his opening remarks, H.E Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar stressed the importance of ECOWAS’ role in regional integration and promotion of democratic governance in member states.

Speaking during the lecture, President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, highlighted the vision of the founding fathers of ECOWAS, the significant successes it has recorded so far in terms of integration, peace, security and good governance, and the current challenges facing the Commission. He also spoke about the ECOWAS Vision 2050, and other initiatives such as the single currency, major infrastructure and energy exchange projects, aimed at improving the well-being and prosperity of all the citizens of member states.

The lecture was attended by accredited Ambassadors in Nigeria, former Ambassadors plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of Nigeria, Students from various universities in Abuja and many other guests.