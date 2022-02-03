Final Communique: Extraordinary Summit of The Ecowas Authority of Heads Of State And Government on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali

Regional Competitive Bidding (ICB) Solar Power Plant of 50 KVA (Phase 2)
08 Feb 2022 - 24 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Cancellation of procurement notice : Digital archiving
08 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Individual Consultant in charge of Assistance to the Cooperation and External Relations Directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions in the Mobilization of Additional Resources for ECOFEST
03 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Recruitment of Consultant for Service Delivery Relating to Trade and Transport Facilitation Study
03 Feb 2022 - 03 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Notice Of Invitation To Submit Bids For An Operator Of The Ecowas Youth Business Incubator Training Programme
15 Jan 2022 - 30 Jan 2022 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Recruitment of an Air Transport Expert (Consultant) to support the Infrastructure Department in the monitoring and implementation of the PASTACO project
22 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a Senior Project Management and Administrative Coordination Specialist
21 Dec 2021 - 23 Jan 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]
Hiring a Consulting Firm for the Mid-term Evaluation of the DEMSAN Project
14 Dec 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]