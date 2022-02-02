Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Heads of State to meet in Accra for another Extraordinary Summit on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso

ECOWAS Heads of State to meet in Accra for another Extraordinary Summit on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso

Abuja, Nigeria February 02, 2022. The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold in Accra Thursday, February 03, 2022.

The Heads of State held an Extraordinary Summit virtually on January 28, 2022, after the January 24, 2022, coup dâ€™Ã©tat in the country. After the Summit, the Authority deployed immediately a high-level mission of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff to hold consultations with the Military Leaders.

After which a Joint Ministerial Mission led by the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers was also deployed to assess the political situation in the country and submit their report to the Authority of Heads of State.

During the Extraordinary Summit, the Heads of State will be considering and discussing reports from these high-level missions.

