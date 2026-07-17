ESSMGB GHANCOY 4 ORGANISES INTER-COMMUNITY FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

07 Jul, 2026

The Ecowas Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (ESSMGB) Ghana Company 4 (GHANCOY 4) organised an inter-community football tournament at the Estadio Lino Correia on Saturday 4 July 2026 as part of its Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities.

The aim of the tournament was to build cordial relationships with the communities within which the GHANCOY operates. The tournament comprised four teams: Gā-biafada FC, Galatasaray FC de Hafia, Velhas Guarda FC de Kasseque and Ledger FC. Galatasaray FC de Hafia emerged champions after they defeated Ledger FC by 5 – 0 in the finals.

The champions received a trophy, gold medals and packs of assorted drinks. Ledger FC, the second placed team received silver medals and assorted drinks. Gā-biafada FC and Guarda FC de Kasseque was awarded packs of assorted drinks each as semifinalists.

In his opening remarks, the Combat Team Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Keelson Ekow Amoah stated that the tournament wasn’t just a football competition but a celebration of friendship. He added that peace and cooperation could be built through meaningful engagement with communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Force Commander, the Chief of Staff, Colonel Jean-Claude Veh commended the Combat Team Commander, officers and soldiers of GHANCOY 4 for the initiative. He reiterated that, while ESSMGB remained committed to supporting and protecting state institutions and civilians, the mission equally recognised that lasting peace could not be secured by military efforts alone. He stated that, the tournament was crucial in enhancing cordial relationship between the mission and locals as sports has consistently proven to be an effective instrument for promoting peace and cooperation. Present at the occasion were Combat Team Commanders and representatives of the various contingents.