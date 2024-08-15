ECOWAS to Consolidate Diplomatic Relations with Nordic Countries

15 Aug, 2024

The Vice-Chair of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, has praised the long-standing and excellent cooperation between the West African regional organization and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

During an official visit by the foreign ministers of the Nordic countries to the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission, in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Ms Tchintchibidja appreciated the continued support of these countries to ECOWAS in the implementation of its regional integration programmes, particularly in the areas of peace and security, early warning, maritime safety, climate change and water resources. She also acknowledged the numerous financial support given to ECOWAS by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

H.E Vice President Tchintchibidja expressed the Commission’s willingness to build a strong and dynamic diplomatic cooperation with the Nordic countries and reaffirmed the commitment of ECOWAS to strengthen existing cooperation between the Commission and the Nordic countries. She also called for a periodic (annual) review of the Nordic countries’ support to ECOWAS.

The Foreign Ministers of Finland, Iceland and Sweden, the State Secretary for Development of Norway and the Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, accompanied by several of their officials, reiterated their determination and commitment to continue to do everything possible to strengthen the partnership between their respective countries and ECOWAS.

The cooperation between the Nordic countries and ECOWAS is guided by its main mandate to strengthen regional economic integration and stability in the Community area.

In addition to Ms Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, several other executives from the ECOWAS Commission attended the meeting. These include the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Director of the President’s Office, Abdou Kolley, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom and the Director of External Relations, Jérôme Boa.