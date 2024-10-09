ECOWAS Strengthens Capacity of Regional Judicial System on Dispute Settlement to Boost Trade

09 Oct, 2024

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorates of Trade and Legal Affairs, has taken a significant step in advancing regional integration and enhancing West Africa’s participation in global trade by organizing a two-day capacity-building workshop for judicial officials of the ECOWAS Court of Justice. The workshop, held on October 3-4, 2024, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, focused on the role of the judiciary in supporting the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and ECOWAS protocols.

The workshop aimed to equip the Community Court judges, registrars, and legal officers with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively interpret and apply dispute resolution mechanisms under both AfCFTA and ECOWAS frameworks. The initiative is designed to ensure legal consistency, transparency, and predictability, fostering investor confidence and supporting market integration across the region.

In his address, Mr. Kolawole Sofola, ECOWAS Director of Trade, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Madam Massandje Toure-Litse, emphasized the critical role of the ECOWAS Court in upholding legal frameworks that underpin regional integration and trade liberalization. “The success of the Trade Agreement will require the ability to resolve trade disputes fairly and efficiently. The strength of our legal systems, including the capacity of the Community Court, will determine the success of deepening Intra regional and Continental Trade,” Mr. Sofola stated.

Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma, representing the ECOWAS Court of Justice, lauded the Commission’s dedication to professional collaboration among ECOWAS Institutions and the ECOWAS Member States for the adoption of the AfCFTA. He highlighted the synergy between the AfCFTA and existing ECOWAS trade frameworks, which has facilitated the free movement of goods and services across the region, noting that the AfCFTA Dispute Settlement Mechanism (DSM) protocol, provides multiple options for dispute resolution, including adjudication, mediation, and arbitration, focusing on amicable settlement.

Professor Mohammed Ladan, Former Director General of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) stressed the importance of the AfCFTA’s comprehensive agreement, which includes eight protocols on trade, investment, intellectual property, competition, digital trade, and gender and youth inclusion. The representative commended ECOWAS as a leader among Africa’s regional economic bodies in setting the pace for collaboration and capacity building, essential for ensuring legal clarity and guiding member states in fulfilling their obligations under both the ECOWAS and AfCFTA agreements.

This workshop reinforces ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening intra-regional trade and ensuring that West Africa remains an active and competitive player in the global trade arena. By building the capacity of its judicial institutions, ECOWAS is laying the foundation for a robust legal framework that supports economic integration, dispute resolution, and sustainable development across the region.