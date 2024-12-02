ECOWAS Reviews Human Security Index to Address Security and Development Challenges in West Africa

02 Dec, 2024

The ECOWAS Directorate of Early Warning convened a working session on 29th November 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, to review and endorse the ECOWAS Human Security Index (EHSI). The session aimed to fine-tune the framework’s indicators to ensure that they comprehensively reflect the realities of the West African region.

The EHSI is designed to monitor human security vulnerabilities and resilience across five thematic areas: crime and criminality, health, environment, security, and governance. Its objectives include measuring human security levels, supporting policy development, enhancing governance accountability, and attracting investment and partnerships.

In her remarks, the Acting Director, Early Warning Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Onyinge Nkechi ONWUKA, emphasized the strategic importance of the EHSI, stating that, “The ECOWAS Human Security Index that we are developing is not just a tool but a strategic framework to address the multidimensional challenges facing our region. It is a cornerstone for action, bridging data-driven insights with tangible, impactful interventions.”

Dr. Onwuka noted that by leveraging the EHSI, ECOWAS aims to deepen the understanding of key drivers of human insecurity, enhance its ability to assess vulnerabilities and resilience mechanisms, and support quantitative-driven forecasting and predictive analysis to drive informed and effective response planning.

Discussions during the working sessions focused on fine-tuning the index’s dimensions and sub-dimensions to ensure that it adequately captures the challenges faced by ECOWAS Member States. Participants also highlighted how EHSI’s indicators align with the ECOWARN system and how these could be utilized for a more coordinated approach to early warning efforts across the region. They also reviewed the existing framework in order for it to better serve policymakers, civil society, and other stakeholders.

The session brought together key representatives from various ECOWAS Directorates, including Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Political Affairs, Strategic Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Human Development and Social Affairs, as well as with partners from UNOWAS and WANEP.