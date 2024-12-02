The Committee of Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States Met for a 2-Day Retreat in Lagos, Nigeria

02 Dec, 2024

In line with accordance with established procedures, the Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States convened for their Annual Retreat in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 29 to 30, 2024.

The retreat, organised by the ECOWAS Commission, focused on the theme: “The Future of ECOWAS: Implications of the Withdrawal of Three Member States”. The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, and brought together Ambassadors from ECOWAS Member States alongside key officials and technical experts from the ECOWAS Commission.

Mr. Jerome Boa, Director of External Relations at ECOWAS, outlined the agenda before inviting Ambassador Nuhu, Chair of the Committee, to deliver his opening remarks. In his address, Ambassador Nuhu highlighted the mission of the Committee, which he described as “a platform for exchanging ideas and developing strategies, was established in 2019 to support the efficient operation of the Community’s institutions”. He expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission and its President for their collaborative efforts and emphasized the strategic relevance of the theme chosen for this retreat for the future of ECOWAS.

H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, addressed the retreat via a virtual platform. He underscored the importance of the discussions and reiterated the need for sustained commitment to strengthening relations with Member States. He remarked, “This retreat offers us a platform to reflect on practical solutions for maintaining engagement with the three Member States that have opted to withdraw”.

The retreat featured several presentations addressing key issues, including regional security, economic growth, trade, and the free movement of people and goods.

H.E. Mrs. Damtien Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, also participated remotely and delivered a presentation on fostering synergies between ECOWAS institutions and strategic partners to enhance regional integration and development.

At the end of the two-day deliberations, members of the Committee are expected to submit their report to the ECOWAS Commission. This document will inform a comprehensive proposal to be presented to the Heads of State and Government at the next Summit, scheduled for 15 December 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.