Passing Out Ceremony of Young Graduates Batch 2024 ECOWAS Immersion Program 25th To 29th November, 2024, Abuja, Nigeria (Hybrid)

02 Dec, 2024

The ECOWAS Directorate of Education, Science, and Culture, Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, concluded the passing out ceremony of young professionals of the batch 2024 Immersion program in ECOWAS Institutions. The activities commenced with virtual presentation of reports by each young professional starting the place of assignment, the activities carried out, the achievements and recommendations on the program from 25th to 28th November 2024. The grand finale took place at REIZ CONTINENTAL HOTEL, Abuja – Nigeria on 29th November 2024, it was chaired by her Excellency the Vice President of the commission in the presence of other dignitaries during which testimonials were presented to the celebrants (the Young Professionals).

The ECOWAS Immersion program is one of the components of the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Scheme (ENAAMS). The immersion Program for Young Graduates in ECOWAS institutions commenced in 2017 with a record of over 400 beneficiaries.

The program aims to equip young graduates with professional skills, foster regional integration, and enhance their understanding of working in dynamic, multicultural settings. This initiative aligns with ECOWAS’ overall objective of developing a skilled workforce to address the socio-economic challenges of the region by promoting Human Capital Development. The Program has provided considerable sup-port to ECOWAS Departments, Agencies, Resident Representations, and Institutions, by reducing the workloads and supporting the staff in the implementation of activities.

Key sessions of the ceremony included presentation on the Immersion Program’s and its impacts, cul-tural performances, Drama presentations and the issuance of testimonies to the young professionals. The ceremony represents and celebrates a significant step in ECOWAS’ vision of building a competitive and resilient workforce in West Africa.