ECOWAS National Youth Conference: Ghanian Youth Gather in Accra to Shape Future Policies

02 Dec, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) launched its Ghana edition of the National Youth Conference on November 20, 2024, at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre in Accra. This two-day event aimed to amplify the voices of young people and address challenges affecting youth across the subregion. The opening ceremony, attended by over 130 participants, brought together youth leaders, government representatives, academics, and private sector players. Key institutions represented included the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mastercard Foundation, and the Association of Ghana Startups.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Professor Richard Boateng, the Lead Resource Person for the ECOWAS Public Consultations in Ghana. Professor Boateng highlighted the initiative’s scope and emphasised its inclusive methodology, which has already engaged 463 young people through focus group discussions, radio, and virtual platforms.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, highlighted the importance of youth engagement in shaping policies that reflect their aspirations. “The challenges we face—whether social, economic, or environmental—demand fresh perspectives and bold actions,” he said. Ambassador Gana encouraged participants to view the conference as a platform for open exchange, urging them to share their ideas and contribute to a revised ECOWAS youth policy. “We are building a foundation for problem-solving policies. The world is waiting for the ideas and actions that only you can provide,” he added.

Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori of the University of Ghana delivered a compelling address titled “Giving the Youth a Voice.” He stressed the need for deliberate policy actions to prepare youth for future challenges. “Policies don’t work without proper implementation, monitoring, and evaluation,” he noted. Calling for youth readiness, he emphasised the importance of being “hungry and thirsty for knowledge” to bridge skills and ability gaps.

A panel discussion featuring innovators and youth advocates provided practical advice for young participants. Ms. Naomi Kokuro, founder of KayaApp, urged youth to take advantage of available opportunities while acknowledging the importance of listening to experienced mentors. Mr. Jefferson Seneadza, founder of AyaTickets, emphasised the need for a mindset shift and a willingness to embrace lifelong learning. Mr. David Ofori, Director of Innovation at NEIP, highlighted the availability of over 120 innovation hubs across Ghana, encouraging the youth to use these resources as a launchpad for entrepreneurship. “Even registering a business is a starting point,” he advised, stressing that small steps could lead to bigger opportunities.