Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Research and Innovation Support Programme (PARI) awards a second researcher: Prof Jean David N’Guessan receives US$200,000 on behalf of his consortium......


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Research and Innovation Support Programme (PARI) awards a second researcher: Prof Jean David N’Guessan receives US$200,000 on behalf of his consortium.

Abidjan, 11 August 2021. An award presentation ceremony was held at Université Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on 11 August 2021, as part of the 2020 edition of the ECOWAS Research and In-novation Support Programme (PARI). Prof Jean David N’Guessan, second winner of this edition, received the award on behalf of his consortium.

The award of US$ 200,000 was presented by Prof Arsène Kobea, Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Adama DIARRA. In attendance at the award ceremony were Dr Kalilou Sylla, Chief of Staff to the Minister for African Integration and of Ivorians Abroad, Prof Zié Ballo, alongside the Vice Chancellor of Université Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, the deputy vice chancellor and several deans, sub deans, departmental heads, senior non-academic staff, academic researchers, researchers and students of Université Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan.

Prof KOBEA giving the prize to the laureate Prof NGuessan

 Director of Education, Science and Culture, representing Dr Mamadu Jao, ECOWAS Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, as well as Dr Roland Kouakou, Head of Division Scientific Research and Innovation, ECOWAS Commission, and Mr Wanyou Ouraga Jerome, Head of Mission, Office of the ECO-WAS Representative in Cote d’Ivoire.

The award-winning research topic as proposed by the consortium is “Observational Study and Galenic Formulation of Herbal Medicines for the Treatment of Malaria in three Member Coun-tries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)”.

Besides Prof N’Guessan, members of the consortium include Dr Benoit Bangah of the University of Ghana and Dr Lara Ferrero Gomez of Jean-Piaget University, Praia, Cabo Verde. The study will also involve several researchers and physicians from the three countries, and from Guinea Bissau.

The 2021 edition of PARI is scheduled to kick-off in the fourth quarter of this year and will focus on earth and life sciences or basic sciences, technology and innovation. Information on the entry criteria will be disseminated in due course to the research community in West Africa.

Pictures

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)
10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of an Individual Consultant to conduct an assessment of the functioning of existing National Food Fortification Alliances (NAFF) in the 15 ECOWAS countries.
10 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Recruitment of a Gender Based Violence (GBV) Specialist
09 Aug 2021 - 20 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Invitation for Bids for the Recruitment of a Travel Agency for ECOWAS Commission
09 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Selection of an Individual Consultants as Communication Assistant, Finance Management Specialist, Procurement Specialist, Program Assistant, Project Manager (WURI)
22 Jul 2021 - 06 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding re: notice of invitation for prequalification for the services of insurance brokers of ECOWAS Institutions.
07 Jul 2021 - 22 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding for the cleaning services in the ECOWAS Commission headquarters building and annex offices in Abuja
06 Jul 2021 - 05 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of one (01) individual consultant to develop a strategic plan for the ECOWAS Member Countries' Regional Biobank Network
01 Jul 2021 - 15 Jul 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016