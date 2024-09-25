ECOWAS Pursues the Effective Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Across the Region

25 Sep, 2024

The ECOWAS Commission organized the 2nd Meeting of the Regional Committee on the Implementation of the AfCFTA from September 17th to 19th, 2024, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. This meeting aimed to assess progress in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) across the region, foster collaboration among Member States, build capacities in resource mobilization, and prepare for upcoming reviews under the AfCFTA Implementation Review Mechanism (AFIRM).

In his remarks, Dr. Kalilou SYLLA, Director General of External Trade, on behalf of Minister of Trade, Industry, and Promotion of SMEs from the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire welcomed delegates to Abidjan for the 2nd ECOWAS Regional meeting on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He emphasized that the AfCFTA represents a significant step towards a more integrated, competitive, and prosperous Africa, offering unprecedented opportunities to boost intra-African trade, encourage investment, and drive economic growth. He concluded by encouraging delegates to engage in fruitful discussions over the three-day meeting, sharing experiences and strategies to advance the implementation of the agreement.

Mr. Chukwuma ANOPUEME, from Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment of the Federal republic of Nigeria, and Chair of the Meeting, emphasized the transformative potential of AfCFTA, projected by the World Bank to lift 50 million people out of poverty and increase intra-African exports by up to 109% by 2035. He highlighted Nigeria’s active involvement in the 2nd phase of the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), showcasing the operational status of AfCFTA and its potential to enhance trade across the continent. He concluded by reminding participants that AfCFTA is not just about trade, but about transforming the lives of millions of Africans.

During his opening remarks, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Director of Trade at the ECOWAS Commission, speaking on behalf of Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture,

reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to advancing AfCFTA implementation across West Africa. He highlighted several significant milestones, including Liberia’s recent ratification of the AfCFTA Agreement and Nigeria’s inaugural shipments under the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative. Additionally, he noted that the ECOWAS-ITC SheTrades AfCFTA Project had successfully trained over 150 women traders across six (6) Member States, reflecting the Commission’s dedication to gender inclusivity and women’s economic empowerment.

Ms. Marie Clarisse AVORE BEKALE, Senior Legal Counsel at the AfCFTA Secretariat, on behalf of H.E. Wamekele MENE, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, commended the ECOWAS Commission’s continuous effort in promoting economic integration beyond regional boundaries by driving economic integration across the continent under the AfCFTA. She underscored the importance of regional collaborations in positioning Africa as a key player in the global economy under the AfCFTA framework.

The meeting provided a platform for reviewing Member States’ progress in implementing AfCFTA at the national level, assessed the advancement of the ECOWAS Regional Strategy for AfCFTA implementation, and discussed the requisites for participating in the Guided Trade Initiative. In addition, the meeting focused on enhancing stakeholders’ capacity in mobilizing resources for AfCFTA-related activities and finalized the revised Terms of Reference for the Regional AfCFTA Committee.

The event brought together representatives from Member States responsible for AfCFTA national implementation, the ECOWAS Commission, and the AfCFTA Secretariat. Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of AfCFTA, advancing intra-African trade, and unlocking the continent’s economic potential.