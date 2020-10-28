Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Observers arrive Abidjan ahead of the Presidential Election
Abidjan, October 28, 2020Election Observers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have arrived Abidjan ahead of the October 31, 2020 Presidential Election.

Ten long-term observers have already been deployed for two weeks and have been consulting with political stakeholders for the past ten days. While eighty short-term Observers will be deployed.

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission is headed by H.E. Cheikh Hadjibou SoumarÃ©, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal. The Head of Mission is to arrive Abidjan tomorrow, October 29, 2020.

Cheikh Hadjibou SoumarÃ©

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the Government and people of CÃ´te dâ€™Ivoire through the Presidential Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

