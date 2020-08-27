ECOWAS Leaders to meet Again on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali
The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold another Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali on Friday, August 28, 2020.
The Summit which is holding virtually through videoconference, was convened based on the decision of the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State which held on August 20, 2020 following the Military Coup dâ€™Etat in the Republic of Mali.
ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government, as it is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and issued some sanctions in the Declaration of August 20, 2020 on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali.
The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the sociology-political crises and has held several Mediation and Peace Missions to Mali.
