Notice of extension of the deadline for submission of the offers relating to the expression (EOI) for the selection of financial intermediaries in the operationalization of the West African Initiative for Climat-Smart Agriculture Â« WAICSA Â»

29 Aug 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

Avis de Report de la date limite de dÃ©pot des offres relatives Ã la Manifestation d'intÃ©rÃªt pour la sÃ©lection des intermÃ©doaires financiers dans le cadre de l'opÃ©rationnalisation de l'Initiative WAICSA

29 Aug 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [LomÃ©, Togo]

SOLICITATION DE MANIFESTATION D'INTERET - Selection d'Experts Sectoriels pour le Processus de Recutement dans les Institutions de la CEDEAO

26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST - SELECTION OF SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS RECRUITMENT PROCESS

26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]