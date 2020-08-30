Notice of extension of the deadline for submission of the offers relating to the expression (EOI) for the selection of financial intermediaries in the operationalization of the West African Initiative for Climat-Smart Agriculture Â« WAICSA Â»
29 Aug 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [LomÃ© (Togo)]
Avis de Report de la date limite de dÃ©pot des offres relatives Ã la Manifestation d'intÃ©rÃªt pour la sÃ©lection des intermÃ©doaires financiers dans le cadre de l'opÃ©rationnalisation de l'Initiative WAICSA
29 Aug 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [LomÃ©, Togo]
SOLICITATION DE MANIFESTATION D'INTERET - Selection d'Experts Sectoriels pour le Processus de Recutement dans les Institutions de la CEDEAO
26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST - SELECTION OF SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS RECRUITMENT PROCESS
26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
ProcÃ©der Ã la rÃ©vision et Ã la reconstruction du site web de la CEDEAO -2020
05 Aug 2020 - 26 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Epression of Interest - ECOWAS Website Review and Redesign_ Firm -2020
05 Aug 2020 - 26 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Agency for Additional Resource Mobilization and International Event Promotion for ECOFEST 2021
24 Jul 2020 - 24 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study of PRODEL 20,000 Project
24 Jul 2020 - 20 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]