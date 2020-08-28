Upcoming events

Notice of extension of the deadline for submission of the offers relating to the expression (EOI) for the selection of financial intermediaries in the operationalization of the West African Initiative for Climat-Smart Agriculture Â« WAICSA Â»

29 Aug 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST - SELECTION OF SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS RECRUITMENT PROCESS

26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (Consulting services â€“ individual consultant selection)

21 Aug 2020 - 11 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

TENDER: SUPPLY AND DELIVERY AS WELL AS, INSTALLATION AND TESTING WHERE APPLICABLE OF OFFICE AND NETWORK EQUIPMENT FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS BASED IN ABUJA

19 Aug 2020 - 30 Sep 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]