Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali

 

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Holding virtually through videoconference, the Summit was convened following a Peace Mission led by H.E. Issoufou Mahamadou, Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and President of Niger with some of his colleagues Heads of State to Mali on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Supply And Delivery As Well As, Installation And Testing Where Applicable Of Office And Network Equipment For Ecowas Institutions Based In Abuja
24 Jul 2020 - 17 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Agency for Additional Resource Mobilization and International Event Promotion for ECOFEST 2021
24 Jul 2020 - 24 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study of PRODEL 20,000 Project
24 Jul 2020 - 20 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Junior Environmental and Social Safeguards Specialist
22 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of a Senior Social Safeguards Specialist
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Senior Project Assistant
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Senior Environmental Specialist
09 Jul 2020 - 22 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service
07 Jul 2020 - 14 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016