ECOWAS Launches 50th Anniversary Celebrations in Cabo Verde

27 May, 2025

Praia, May 26, 2025 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) officially launched the activities commemorating its 50th anniversary today in Praia, Cabo Verde. The ceremony brought together high-level dignitaries, including the Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Cabo Verde, Mrs. Miryan Vieira; the Acting Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde and Executive Director of ECREEE, Mr. Francis Sempore; the Director of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre for Zone G; members of the diplomatic corps; representatives of various municipalities and ECOWAS officials in Cabo Verde.

In his keynote address, Mr. Francis Sempore emphasized the importance of the golden jubilee, noting that “this 50th anniversary is a remarkable milestone — a time not only for celebration but also for reflection. As we mark five decades of regional cooperation and solidarity, we must redouble our efforts to strengthen integration and foster collaboration for a brighter, united future in West Africa.”

Mrs. Miryan Vieira commended ECOWAS for its continued presence and impact in Cabo Verde, underlining that “ECREEE stands as a center of excellence and a point of reference in the promotion of sustainable energy in the region.” She further stressed the immense growth potential of the ECOWAS region, calling for a “people-centered approach” to regional integration that prioritizes human development and inclusivity.

The anniversary celebration will unfold over the coming months, featuring a series of national and regional activities. These will include youth-focused engagements such as educational programs for students, a high-level conference on sustainable energy, and a conference on maritime security — all underscoring ECOWAS’s commitment to sustainable development, peace, and regional cooperation.

The launch event was preceded by a press conference at the ECOWAS Representation in Praia. Speakers included Mrs. Kelly Lopes, Political Adviser of the Representation; Captain Seydina Djibril Mbengue; and the Acting Resident Representative, who briefed journalists on the significance of the anniversary and the upcoming activities planned for Cabo Verde.

As ECOWAS marks its golden jubilee, this year’s commemorations aim to deepen citizens’ connection to the regional vision, promote shared values, and inspire the next generation of West Africans to contribute to a more integrated and prosperous community.