ECOWAS Heads of State to hold Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali

Abuja, August 19, 2020

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Holding virtually through videoconference, the Summit was convened following the Military Coup dâ€™Etat in the Republic of Mali. ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as it is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.
The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the sociology-political crises and has held several Mediation and Peace Missions to Mali.
â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ENDâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦

For more information and updates on COVID-19 across the West African Region, visit our website: https://www.ecowas.int/covid-19/

