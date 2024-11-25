ECOWAS Delegation Engages Key Stakeholders Ahead of Regional Resilience Strategy Meeting in Abidjan

25 Nov, 2024

In preparation for the upcoming Hybrid Meeting of Experts and Ministers on the Regional Resilience Strategy for West Africa, slated for November 25th – 29th, 2024, in Abidjan, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) undertook strategic courtesy visits to bolster collaboration and secure high-level support for the event.

Led by Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, on behalf of Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner Human Development and Social Affairs led the delegation on two courtesy calls to key stakeholders: the Ivorian Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development, and Ecological Transition, Mr. Jacques Konan Assahore, and the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Ambassador Fanta Cissé.

During these engagements, Dr. Tarfa-Ugbe emphasized the significance of the forthcoming meeting, which aims to unite regional experts, ministers, and stakeholders to advance a robust and sustainable resilience strategy for West Africa. The delegation formally sought their support and extended official invitations to participate in the meetings.

Both Mr. Assahore and Ambassador Cissé underscored their commitment to addressing the region’s pressing challenges, particularly in the areas of sustainable development and resilience building. They pledged their full support for the success of the meeting, recognizing its critical role in shaping a more resilient and sustainable West African region.

The Hybrid Meeting of Experts and Ministers on the Regional Resilience Strategy will serve as a vital platform for dialogue and action, reaffirming ECOWAS’s commitment to fostering collaboration and resilience across member states.