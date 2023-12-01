ECOWAS Communique on Guinea Bissau
02 Dec, 2023
Communiqué
The Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) has learnt with deep preoccupation the violence that erupted in Bissau in the early hours of Friday 1 December 2023.
ECOWAS strongly condemns the violence and all attempts to disrupt the constitutional order and rule of law in Guinea Bissau.
ECOWAS further calls for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the incident in accordance with the law.
ECOWAS expresses its full solidarity with the people and the constitutional authority of Guinea Bissau.