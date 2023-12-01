ECOWAS Communique on Guinea Bissau

02 Dec, 2023

The Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) has learnt with deep preoccupation the violence that erupted in Bissau in the early hours of Friday 1 December 2023.

ECOWAS strongly condemns the violence and all attempts to disrupt the constitutional order and rule of law in Guinea Bissau.

ECOWAS further calls for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the incident in accordance with the law.