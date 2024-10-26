ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, receives Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E Mohamed FOUAD

26 Oct, 2024

The President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, received the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E Mohamed FOUAD, at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja, Nigeria, on 24th October 2024.

The meeting focused on Egypt’s collaboration with ECOWAS in the areas of Peace & Security in Africa in general and the Sahel region in particular, and the ongoing efforts to reactivate the ECOWAS Standby Force.

The President of the Commission thanked the Ambassador for the generosity of the Egyptian government in the areas of Healthcare, Education, infrastructure, Peace & Security.

He assured him of his commitment to pursuing and promoting the excellent relations between ECOWAS and Egypt in order to curb the insecurity issues faced by ECOWAS Member States.