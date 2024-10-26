The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, receives the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Nigeria, H.E. Miriam Morales Palmero

26 Oct, 2024

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, on 24 October 2024, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Miriam Morales Palmero, at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting focused on general cooperation, with an emphasis on ECOWAS’s collaboration with Cuba on health projects, particularly the fight against malaria at regional level, in collaboration with WAHO and the Venezuelan government.

The Ambassador also expressed the Cuban government’s interest in collaboration in the fields of education and agriculture.

The President of the Commission appreciated the Cuban government’s efforts on health projects with ECOWAS and welcomed the idea of collaborating in the fields of education and agriculture.

The President reiterated his commitment to continuing and promoting the excellent relations between ECOWAS and Cuba.