ECOWAS Champions Green Borders and Regional Security at the 2024 Abidjan Border Forum with a Call for Regional Cooperation and Climate Resilience

28 Oct, 2024

The 2024 Abidjan Border Forum officially opened on October 23, 2024, with a vibrant ceremony celebrating Africa’s unity and cultural diversity. The event brought together prominent dignitaries across the continent, setting the stage for impactful discussions on border governance, environmental cooperation, and regional security. In a powerful opening address, ECOWAS took centre stage, underscoring the urgency of cross-border collaboration as a pathway to achieving peace, security, and sustainable development. The forum positions contiguous borders not as barriers but as opportunities for cooperation and integration, aligning with ECOWAS vision of fostering resilient and prosperous communities throughout West Africa.

The Commissioner General of the Abidjan Border Forum, Mr. Diakalidia Konaté, opened the event by thanking all participants, partners, and stakeholders for their involvement in this important initiative. He reaffirmed the forum’s mission to develop multi-level border governance, addressing climate risks, security challenges, and socio-economic development within this framework.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Matthias Veltin, highlighted Germany’s continued support for regional integration and border stability. Drawing on Germany’s experience with cross-border cooperation, he expressed his pride in the country’s partnership with African states. Veltin also underscored the role of the Integrated Border Stability Mechanism (IBSM) launched in Abidjan, promoting security and peacebuilding in West Africa.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mme Massandjé Toure-Litse, called for enhanced cross-border governance, urging participants to transform borders into gateways of peace, security, and climate resilience. She highlighted ECOWAS financial support of Sixty (60) million francs CFA as its contribution to the organisation of the forum. In her speech, she stressed that “borders should not divide us but rather unite us.”

Representing the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Robert Beugré Mambé, the Minister of Interior and Security, General Vagondo Diomandé, emphasized the strategic importance of borders in ensuring national security and fostering regional integration. In his remarks, H.E. Diomandé reaffirmed the Ivorian government’s commitment to promote border stability and regional cooperation, aligning with the goals of this forum to promote border stability.

Following the official opening, participants engaged in high-level panels and exhibitions that highlighted innovative solutions for regional cooperation and sustainable development.