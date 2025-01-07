ECOWAS Commission Legal Affairs Directorate Organized The 6th Retreat of The ECOWAS Legal Advisers Network For End-Year 2024 Statutory Meetings

07 Jan, 2025

The 6th Retreat of the Network of all Legal Advisers across the ECOWAS institutions, agencies and offices was organised by the Legal Affairs Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission and held in Banjul, The Gambia from 17-21 December 2024.

The Retreat commenced with a brief opening ceremony chaired by the Ag. Director, Legal Affairs, Mrs. Isatou Combeh NJAI. In her Opening Remarks, Mrs. NJAI welcomed all the participants to The Gambia and thanked the members for their commitment to the Network.

The participants of the Legal Advisers Network were representative of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Parliament and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

Recall that The Network of Legal Advisers of ECOWAS Institutions, Agencies and Offices is an initiative of the ECOWAS Commission’s Legal Affairs Directorate, which provides a platform for legal co-operation and professional exchange.

The Network holds two annual retreats, one before the mid-year statutory meetings and the second, before the year-end statutory meetings with view to: