ECOWAS Builds the Capacity of Communication Officers from its Institutions and Agencies in Crisis Communication Strategy Management

28 Nov, 2024

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) through its Directorate of Communication, is organising a training programme for Communication Officers from ECOWAS institutions and agencies. The training is being held from November 26 to 28, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria and it is part of ECOWAS’ commitment to improve communication and deliver credible and timely information on its achievements and activities to citizens and partners.

Supported by GIZ and the British High Commission in Nigeria, the initiative seeks to equip participants with the tools and skills necessary to counter misinformation and enhance the coordination of activities and messaging across the region, in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050. This programme is part of ECOWAS’ broader efforts to harmonise the communication strategies of its institutions and agencies with its long-term objectives.

During the opening ceremony, Mr Joël AHOFODJI, Head of the Communication and Information Division at the ECOWAS Commission, emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating: “Strategic communication is the cornerstone of ECOWAS’ mission for regional integration and sustainable development. This programme is designed to empower our teams to counter misinformation, harmonize messaging, and project impactful narratives across the region.”

Ms Lilian SEFFER, Head of the Strategic Communication Component at GIZ, lauded the collaboration, adding: “GIZ is proud to partner with ECOWAS to strengthen its communication strategies. Together, we are laying the foundation for impactful and cohesive communication at the regional level.”

Participants are expected to leverage innovative tools to identify key strategic communication actions to be implemented by ECOWAS in 2025. This will ensure synchronized and impactful messaging across its institutions.