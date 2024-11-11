ECOWAS and the Kingdom of Spain Strengthen their Cooperation Through a Review of Joint Priority Programmes for the Period 2024-2027

11 Nov, 2024

Within the framework of strengthening cooperation and monitoring the 2024-2027 joint priority programmes between ECOWAS and the Kingdom of Spain, the ECOWAS External Relations Directorate and the Spanish Cooperation Office held a technical working session on Tuesday 05 November 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.

This hybrid session was also attended by the heads of the ECOWAS Commission’s technical agencies, such as the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), the Centre for Gender Development (CCDG), the ECOWAS Projects and Infrastructure Preparation Unit (PPDU), the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), as well as the Directorate for Education, Science and Culture of the ECOWAS Commission.

During the meeting, participants reviewed actions and activities related to the 2024-2027 programmes in priority areas related to Rural Development, Sustainable Agri-Food Systems and Food Security, Access to Clean Energy, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls, Connectivity and Infrastructure, Inclusive Economic Development, and Institutional Strengthening.

In her opening speech, Mrs Laura M. Garcia, Regional Cooperation Adviser in the Department of Cooperation with Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed her gratitude for the cooperation activities carried out to date, particularly the visit by the Spanish delegation to the ECOWAS Gender Centre in Dakar. She also expressed Spain’s willingness to continue supporting ECOWAS in its development efforts in the region based on priority programme projects identified by ECOWAS and Spain.

Mr Jérôme BOA, Director of External Relations of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed, on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the full solidarity of ECOWAS with Spain in the face of the tragic events linked to the floods. He also thanked Spain for its continued support for the region’s development efforts. He then encouraged all parties to participate actively in this review exercise to finalise the framework document on priority projects to be implemented by ECOWAS through its agencies.