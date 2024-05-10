image
ECOWAS and Nigeria collaborate on stratergies to mitigate effects of climate change

10 May, 2024

As part of the implementation of the regional climate strategy, the ECOWAS Commission, through the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, supported the National Council on Climate Change of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in organizing a workshop on the socialization of Nigeria’s long-term low-carbon development strategy, which took place on May 7, 2024 in Abuja.

 

The event brought together key stakeholders, experts and policymakers to deliberate on strategic proposals for the fostering of sustainable development while mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

 

The workshop served as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices and collectively charting a course to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 for Nigeria.

 

The Commission was represented by the Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources.

 

