The Commissioner for Economic affairs and Agriculture visited the Mansakonko region in The Gambia to provide ECOWAS support for local mangrove restoration initiatives in west Africa.

10 May, 2024

As part of her participation in the annual meeting of the steering committee of the regional project “Global Forest Transformation for Populations and Climate: A Focus on West Africa,” held on May 7, 2024, in Banjul, The Gambia, and funded by Swedish Cooperation and implemented with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of ECOWAS, took part in a field visit to the Mansakonko region on May 9, 2024.

During this tour, the project steering committee members visited community initiatives, which are results of the national pilot project “Basic Adaptation Interventions to the Effects of Climate Change (GRACE)” implemented by the NGO Freedom From Hunger Campaign in the Lower River region, supported by the project.

Starting with courtesy greetings to the Governor of Lower River Region, this field visit allowed observing the results of community mangrove restoration in the villages of Sandeng and Jataba, as well as honey production as a means of improving the livelihoods of the populations. Participants also visited assisted natural regeneration in the community forest area and energy-saving devices through improved cookstoves in Batelling village.