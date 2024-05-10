Opening ceremony of the consultative meeting on regional railway transport

10 May, 2024

Experts from ECOWAS Member States, regional organisations and development partners are meeting in Accra, Ghana, from 9 to 10 May 2024 to examine the railway component of the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan (RIMP) and ensure the harmonisation of railway infrastructure development in the ECOWAS region.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to discuss not only updates on the progress of various regional railway infrastructure projects, but also financing models that can be used to fund the railway component of the RIMP.

Three speeches were delivered at the opening ceremony: