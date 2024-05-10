Opening ceremony of the consultative meeting on regional railway transport

Opening ceremony of the consultative meeting on regional railway transport10 May, 2024
Experts from ECOWAS Member States, regional organisations and development partners are meeting in Accra, Ghana, from 9 to 10 May 2024 to examine the railway component of the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan (RIMP) and ensure the harmonisation of railway infrastructure development in the ECOWAS region.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to discuss not only updates on the progress of various regional railway infrastructure projects, but also financing models that can be used to fund the railway component of the RIMP.
Three speeches were delivered at the opening ceremony:
- Mr Kebba Fye, Acting Director of the PPDU, on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, welcomed participants and introduced the overall context of the railway sector in the ECOWAS region. He expressed his gratitude to all the partners involved in the success of that important consultative meeting.
- Mr Olagunju M. O. Ashimolowo, Vice-President in charge of Operations at EBID, for his part, stressed the importance of railway transport and high-speed trains, inviting ECOWAS Member States to draw inspiration from the European example. He emphasised the jobs that could be created by railway development, recalling that this sub-sector was important for the realisation of the “ECOWAS of the Peoples”.
- Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways Development of the Republic of Ghana and Member of Parliament, on behalf of His Excellency Nana AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana, welcomed all participants to Ghana. He paid particular tribute to the role played by ECOWAS in providing high-quality regional infrastructure. He highlighted Ghana’s efforts to develop the railway sector. Declaring the meeting open, the Honourable Minister urged all participants to examine the issues presented and make relevant recommendations to facilitate the development of railway infrastructure in the ECOWAS region.