ECOWAS 25th Anniversary

Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
10 Jun 2020 - 25 Jun 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Contract Notice: Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of Equipment to ECOWAS Maritime Centres and ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Centres
30 May 2020 - 13 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Clarification No. 1 to Questions by Tenderers: Joint Border Post OF MFUM/EKOK JOINT BORDER POST BETWEEN FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AND REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON ALONG THE ENUGU-BAMENDA CORRIDOR
26 May 2020 - 31 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Innovations for climate smart agriculture at small holders scale in West Africa - GCCA + West Africa (GCCA + WA)
22 May 2020 - 28 Jun 2020 [LomÃ© (Togo)]
Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
27 May 2020 - 10 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Request for consulting services â€“ Selection of an Individual Consultant for a Regional Study on Disability in West Africa and Development of a Regional Action Plan on Disability Inclusion
21 May 2020 - 08 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of Individual Country Consultants Â« TO CONDUCT TYPOLOGIES RESEARCH ON MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING THROUGH CORRUPTION IN WEST AFRICA
13 May 2020 - 09 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Notice of Extension of submission deadline : Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency
30 Apr 2020 - 11 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]