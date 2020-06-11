Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Ministers of Transport and Trade meet on Ease of Trade During the Covid-19 Period......


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Ministers of Transport and Trade meet on Ease of Trade During the Covid-19 Period.

Abuja, 10th June 2020. The ECOWAS Ministerial Coordinating Committee for Transport, Logistics, Free Movement and Trade will meet on the 12th of June 2020 to validate the recommendations on ease of trade and movement of goods and services during the Covid-19 period.

The virtual meeting will also consider useful guidelines on the coronavirus control with regards to trans-national supplies.

Further, the Ministerial Committee will also appraise the broad presentation of the experts in order to give the outcome of their deliberations, the desired backing.

 

The main documents to be adopted during the meeting are reports from the preceding experts meeting as well as the draft ECOWAS guidelines on ease of trade.

 

The meeting will also feature a presentation on the epidemiological situation in West Africa and issues on transport,Â logistics and trade relating to the fight against Covid-19 by the Director General, West African Health Organization (WAHO).

 

A communique embodying the set of recommendations on the way forward regarding the issues tackled is expected to be adopted at the end of the meeting.

 

For more information and updates on COVID-19 across the West African Region, visit our website: https://www.ecowas.int/covid-19/

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

West Africa Competitiveness Programme - Communications and Outreach
11 Jun 2020 - 09 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
10 Jun 2020 - 25 Jun 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Contract Notice: Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of Equipment to ECOWAS Maritime Centres and ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Centres
30 May 2020 - 13 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Clarification No. 1 to Questions by Tenderers: Joint Border Post OF MFUM/EKOK JOINT BORDER POST BETWEEN FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AND REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON ALONG THE ENUGU-BAMENDA CORRIDOR
26 May 2020 - 31 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
27 May 2020 - 10 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request for consulting services â€“ Selection of an Individual Consultant for a Regional Study on Disability in West Africa and Development of a Regional Action Plan on Disability Inclusion
21 May 2020 - 08 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of Individual Country Consultants Â« TO CONDUCT TYPOLOGIES RESEARCH ON MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING THROUGH CORRUPTION IN WEST AFRICA
13 May 2020 - 09 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Notice of Extension of submission deadline : Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study on the ECOWAS Education Agency
30 Apr 2020 - 11 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016