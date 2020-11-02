Disclaimer concerning a false statement on Guinea ascribed to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Over the past few hours, malicious persons have been circulating on social media, a false statement ascribed to the President of the ECOWAS Commission. The statement concerns the deployment of African Union and United Nations observers, and the legal procedures for the reporting of the presidential election of 18 October 2020 in the Republic of Guinea.

The ECOWAS Directorate of Communication wishes to issue a *CLEAR AND FORMAL DISCLAIMER* concerning the fake news and hereby informs that all statements made by the President of the ECOWAS Commission are available on the website of the Commission.

The ECOWAS Commission hereby informs the public that it will take all necessary steps to ensure that the persons responsible for the fake news are found and brought to justice.

Abuja, 31 October 2020

Directorate of Communication