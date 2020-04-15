Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > Covid19 > COVID-19 Lockdown: ECOWAS Extends Closure of Offices; Staff to Continue working from Home.....


Events

Events
News

News
COVID-19 Lockdown: ECOWAS Extends Closure of Offices; Staff to Continue working from Home
Abuja, April 14, 2020. The ECOWAS Commission has extended the initial period of closure of its offices on account of the COVID-19 pandemic to April 27, 2020. This follows the extension of the restriction of movement in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Lagos and Ogun states by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for another two weeks, effective from April 14, 2020.

H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission stated that even as its offices remain closed, Staff of ECOWAS Institutions in Abuja and Lagos should continue to stay and work from home during this period.

As a safety and containment measure, President Brou advised staff to “continue to follow the guidelines and advisory on COVID-19 pandemic issued by WAHO and the Nigerian authorities”
He restated the commitment of ECOWAS to ensuring the compliance with directives of its host government and the wellbeing of all Staff of ECOWAS Institutions while pledging continuous monitoring of the situation at both the national and regional levels.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Launching of the website of the ACP PSD Platform
13 Apr 2020 - 13 May 2020 [Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire]

Call for proposals: Support to the cultural and creative sectors in ACP countries
09 Apr 2020 - 31 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply Contract Prior Information Notice: Supply of IT and Communications Equipment to ECOWAS Maritime Centers and ECOWAS Operational Room
06 Apr 2020 - 30 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request for consulting services – Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of the ECOWAS Regional Petroleum Code
06 Apr 2020 - 11 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Selection of an Individual Consultant for Electricity Equipment Harmonization Studies
13 Mar 2020 - 27 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Call for proposals from Cultural entrepreneurs
06 Mar 2020 - 30 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Veterinary Epidemiologist-N°2), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Veterinary Epidemiologist-N°1), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016