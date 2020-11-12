Upcoming events

Works for the realization of three (3) autonomous solar powered water stations in the region of Maradi

12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply And Deployment Of Backup, Replication & Recovery Solution For ECOWAS Commission

12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to support the Implementation of Projects on Training of Youth in ICT and Digital Technology Entrepreneurship and Facilitate Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for e-Skills Development

12 Nov 2020 - 08 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a consultancy service for the review of West Africa Common Industrial Policy (WACIP) strategy 2020-2025

03 Nov 2020 - 23 Nov 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]