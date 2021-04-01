Recruitment of individual consultant to develop ECOWAS Regional Strategic Plan for Neglected Tropical Diseases
01 Apr 2021 - 15 Apr 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]
2021 Annual Procurement Plan
01 Apr 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]
Regional Competitive Bidding for the rehabilitation of the new court of justice in Abuja
31 Mar 2021 - 17 May 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
29 Mar 2021 - 15 Apr 2021 [OOAS]
RFP: Technical Assistance to ECOWAS Commission in Strengthening the Regional Strategic Food Reserve and Responsiveness
05 Mar 2021 - 11 Mar 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]
Supply and delivery to nine Member States of the ECOWAS of Shears Machines for Weapons Destruction
03 Mar 2021 - 31 Mar 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]
Launch of the Call for Proposals for Community-based Forest/Land Management Demonstration Initiatives in West Africa
03 Mar 2021 - 31 Mar 2021 [LomÃ© (Togo)]
Recruitment Of An Individuel Consultant For Deployment Of Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise And The Design And Deployment Of An Intranet Portal Based On Microsoft Sharepoint
02 Mar 2021 - 18 Mar 2021 [OOAS]