Local competitive bidding for the production and printing of the ECOWAS Commissionâ€™s 2022 diaries and calendars
09 Sep 2021 - 11 Oct 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of Consulting Services for: Communication and visibility Study and Implementation on the Abidjan â€“ Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project
25 Aug 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Invitation for Bids for the Recruitment of a Travel Agency for ECOWAS Commission
09 Aug 2021 - 29 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a consultant to conduct financial, socio-economic, legal framework and management structuring studies including preparation of bidding documents for the implementation of the Praia Dakar maritime link
02 Aug 2021 - 20 Sep 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]
Call For Proposals: ECOWAS Youth Business Incubator Programme (EBIP) 2021 Edition
01 Sep 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Intership Immersion of Young Graduates In The Programs of Ecowas
21 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Provision of Architectural & Engineering Services for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Logistics Depot in Bamako-Republic Of Mali (Regional Competitive Bidding Process). NOTICE OF RELAUNCH
18 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)
10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]