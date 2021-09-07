Difficult Food Situation of the Most Vulnerable Households: ECOWAS avails 7372 Food Grains to the Government of Mali

Call For Proposals: ECOWAS Youth Business Incubator Programme (EBIP) 2021 Edition
01 Sep 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Selection of Consulting Services for: Communication and visibility Study and Implementation on the Abidjan â€“ Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project
25 Aug 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Provision of Architectural & Engineering Services for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Logistics Depot in Bamako-Republic Of Mali (Regional Competitive Bidding Process). NOTICE OF RELAUNCH
18 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Recruitment of an Individual Consultant to conduct an assessment of the functioning of existing National Food Fortification Alliances (NAFF) in the 15 ECOWAS countries.
10 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]
Intership Immersion of Young Graduates In The Programs of Ecowas
21 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)
10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Recruitment of a Gender Based Violence (GBV) Specialist
09 Aug 2021 - 20 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Notice of invitation to apply for the recruitment of a consultant for a study on the documentation of traditional sports and games in ECOWAS member states
06 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]