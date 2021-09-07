Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Difficult Food Situation of the Most Vulnerable Households: ECOWAS avails 7372 Food Grains to the Government of Mali.....


Events

Events
News

News
Difficult Food Situation of the Most Vulnerable Households: ECOWAS avails 7372 Food Grains to the Government of Mali

Bamako, Mali, 6th September 2021. Following the Malian Government’s request of 18th May 2021 for food support, the ECOWAS Commission officially handed over 7,372 tons of food grains to the Government of Mali this 6th September 2021 in Bamako to help the Government cope with the difficult food situation of the most vulnerable households.

The food grains, which comprise maize, rice, millet, and sorghum, were taken from the stocks of the ECOWAS Regional Food Security Reserve stored in the warehouses of the Office des produits vivriers du Mali (Opam) in Bamako, Koutiala, Sikasso and Segou.

According to the commitment of the Malian Government and considering the operating rules of the Regional Food Security Reserve, the stock of 7,372 tons of food grains, which was hand-ed over by Mr. SÃ©kou SangarÃ©, ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources to Mr. Redouwane Ag. Mohamed Ali, Minister and Commissioner for Food Security of Mali, will be replenished “grain for grain” by the Government of Mali to enable the Regional Reserve to maintain its permanent intervention capacity in assisting any Member State re-questing for food support.

While receiving the food grains, the Minister and Commissioner for Food Security expressed Mali’s gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission for the regional solidarity and reassured all stake-holders that this support is timely and that it will help strengthen the intervention capacities of the national food security system and alleviate the food needs of the populations severely af-fected by food insecurity.

This intervention of the Regional Food Security Reserve falls within the operationalization of the “ECOWAS of the Peoples”. It is the third intervention for the benefit of the most vulnerable populations of Mali, after those of 2019 and 2020, which respectively availed 2,856 and 793 tons of food grains to the Government of Mali.

To recall, the latest assessment of the food and nutrition situation of the Harmonized Frame-work (Cadre HarmonisÃ©) for 2020-2021 indicates that starting from June 2021 onwards, more than 1.3 million people will need food assistance with more than 1 million in the central and northern regions of the country.

Established on February 28th, 2013, in Yamoussoukro, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, by the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the Regional Food Security Reserve aims to com-plement the efforts of Member States to provide rapid and diversified food and nutrition assis-tance to the populations in need.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Call For Proposals: ECOWAS Youth Business Incubator Programme (EBIP) 2021 Edition
01 Sep 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Selection of Consulting Services for: Communication and visibility Study and Implementation on the Abidjan â€“ Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project
25 Aug 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Provision of Architectural & Engineering Services for the ECOWAS Humanitarian Logistics Depot in Bamako-Republic Of Mali (Regional Competitive Bidding Process). NOTICE OF RELAUNCH
18 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of an Individual Consultant to conduct an assessment of the functioning of existing National Food Fortification Alliances (NAFF) in the 15 ECOWAS countries.
10 Aug 2021 - 10 Sep 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

More...
Past events

Intership Immersion of Young Graduates In The Programs of Ecowas
21 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of a consultancy firm for the provision of financial, entrepreneurship as well as environmental and social risk management support to standalone solar energy businesses (on ROGEAP)
10 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Gender Based Violence (GBV) Specialist
09 Aug 2021 - 20 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice of invitation to apply for the recruitment of a consultant for a study on the documentation of traditional sports and games in ECOWAS member states
06 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016